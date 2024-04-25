Quest for answers continues 30 years after Laralee Spear's death

The quest for answers in the tragic death of Laralee Spear, a Central Florida teenager, remains as urgent today as it was three decades ago.

Laralee Spear was only 15 years old when she was fatally shot not far from her home in Volusia County shortly after stepping off her school bus. Her family continues to harbor hope for justice, even as the passage of time has failed to ease their anguish.

Ginny Bussell, Laralee's sister, remains deeply affected by the loss.

"I just can't understand how somebody could do something like this," Bussell said, her emotions still raw when reminiscing about Laralee.

Laralee is remembered as a vibrant young girl with talents in music and cheerleading and aspirations of becoming a doctor to help others.

"She was a wonderful, wonderful human being," Bussell recalled.

MORE HEADLINES:

The tragic turn of events occurred on April 25, 1994, when Laralee was believed to have been abducted, shot, and killed not far from her family's residence outside DeLand, according to Volusia County Sheriff's deputies. Despite decades passing, no arrests have been made in connection with her death.

Now, 30 years later, Laralee's family clings to hope that someone will step forward with crucial information to solve the case.

"Even if it's what you may think is the simplest piece of information to provide, it could break the case wide open," Bussell pleaded.

To those responsible for Laralee's death, Bussell had a direct message: "You not only took a life. You took a sister. You took a daughter. You took her hopes and dreams."

In this case, a $50,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. Those with information are urged to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.