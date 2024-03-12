UCF football kicks off spring practice with new faces, including Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson

There were some new and familiar faces on the practice field Monday morning as UCF kicked off spring football.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, who transferred to UCF from Arkansas this semester, had to shake off a few nerves.

"It was good. I had a little nervousness going out there. Didn’t know what to expect. But I got over it quickly," Jefferson said.

UCF is looking to rebound after a rocky first season in the Big 12 (6-7). They’ll also have to replace the production of big impact players, who are no longer on the team – including quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and receiver Javon Baker, who both declared for the NFL Draft.

Receiver Kobe Hudson will return for the 2024 season.

"It makes me want to be great. It makes me want to come out and do everything right everyday. Just make plays every day. So the young guys can look up to me," Hudson said.

While the start of the 2024 football season is months away, the work begins in the spring.So far, it’s the team’s intensity on the field that’s standing out.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said it’s a sign of good things to come.

"The big thing from a head coach’s standpoint, the first day, two days in pads is your approach and that’s the thing that stood out to me," Malzahn said.

UCF has two more practices this week, before taking next week off for spring break.

The UCF Spring Game is scheduled for Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m.