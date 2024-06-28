UCF's $88M football stadium expansion project gets final approval from state

UCF's $88 million football stadium expansion project got its final approval on Friday.

The state's Board of Governors on Friday morning approved the project, which has a targeted completion in fall 2026, according to Athletic Director Terry Mohajir.

"Many thanks to the Board of Governors for approving the Roth Tower project today," he said on X.

Expansion plans for the Roth Tower includes the addition of 1,236 club seats, 34 loge boxes, 34 sky bays and 25 luxury suites, according to university records obtained by FOX 35 in the spring.

UCF football unveils 2024 schedule as Knights head into second season in Big 12

The nearly $90 million comes from the Tourism Development Tax Agreement approved for the university back in 2023. This funding agreement allows funds to be used for "direct project costs, principal and interest payments associated with debt for the project, and associated financing costs," university documents said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Roth Tower expansion at FBC Mortgage Stadium (Photo: UCF Athletics)

"This is another exciting day in the trajectory for UCF Athletics," UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said in a statement in the spring. "Not only will the new tower provide new resources for us, but this will allow us to expand the premium offerings and entry level seating options to maintain one of most affordable tickets among the power four conferences in college football.

"I’d like to thank Mayor Demings, the Orange County Commissioners, and the Tourism Development Council for seeing the value that UCF Athletics brings to Orlando in tourism and especially the UCF Board of Trustees and Dr. Cartwright for their confidence to move forward with such an exciting project."

Sneak preview of EA Sports' College Football 25

The proposal came weeks after UCF Athletics launched a fan survey to gauge interest in what a new-and-improved Roth Tower would look like. The questionnaire polled fans on how much they would be willing to pay for premium seating and their input on new seating concepts.

This isn't the only project in the works at UCF. Thanks to a historic $5.5 million donation from alumni Taylor Gerring, UCF plans to construct a new football administration and coaches building. This project features Nicholson Plaza, McNamara Cove, a renovated Wayne Densch Sports Center, enhancements to UCF football's practice complex, a new VIP parking lot and a pedestrian promenade. McNamara Cove is among the projects announced several years ago that includes a recovery "lazy river" and hydrotherapy for student-athletes.