UCF football season tickets are sold out, but you can still snag some seats: Here's how

By Dani Medina
Published  June 18, 2024 3:14pm EDT
UCF Knights Football
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking for tickets to UCF football games this fall, you're in luck. 

UCF football season tickets sold out back in May, marking the program's fastest sell-out in history and its fifth since 2019. 

UCF Athletics announced Monday that a "very limited number" of single-game tickets for home games this upcoming season will be released later this week. These are seats that were returned by visiting teams in Section 225 and in the upper level of the south endzone. 

These tickets will be sold directly through UCF starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20. There are also verified resale tickets available on Ticketmaster. 

Tickets can be purchased using the links below:

Here's a look at the full UCF football schedule for the 2024 season:

  • Aug. 29 (Thursday): New Hampshire at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
  • Sept. 7 (Saturday): Sam Houston (Family Weekend) at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+
  • Sept. 14 (Saturday): at TCU at 7:30 p.m. on FOX
  • Sept. 28 (Saturday): Colorado (TBA)
  • Oct. 5 (Saturday): at Florida at 6-8 p.m. on TBA
  • Oct. 12 (Saturday): Cincinnati (Military Appreciation Day)
  • Oct. 19 (Saturday): at Iowa State (TBA)
  • Oct. 26 (Saturday): BYU (Homecoming) (TBA)
  • Nov. 2 (Saturday): Arizona (Space Game) (TBA)
  • Nov. 9 (Saturday): at Arizona State (TBA)
  • Nov. 23 (Saturday): at West Virginia (TBA)
  • Nov. 29 (Friday): Utah (Senior Knight) at 8 p.m. on FOX

