Pop-Tarts Bowl announces comeback for 2024 in the most hilarious way

Everybody's favorite mascot is making a comeback in 2024!

The Pop-Tarts Bowl announced this week that the postseason college football game will return in 2024. And they did it in hilarious fashion.

A meme has been making the rounds on social media of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift spilling the tea at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, and users on social media have been channeling their inner lip-reader to find out what was said. The official Pop-Tarts Bowl account on X, formerly known as Twitter, had a crack at it.

"'Guess what, Taylor! The Pop-Tarts Bowl is returning next year! Yep, it’s coming back!'" the post read, alongside a video of the two pop stars chatting.

While we still don't know what they said, it was rumored that Gomez was telling Swift that she asked Timothée Chalamet for a photo and he said no. Gomez has since set the record straight, commenting on an E! News Instagram post that she was telling Swift a story about two of her friends. According to TMZ, Chalamet shut down rumors of any beef between Gomez and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, too.

That wasn't the Pop-Tarts Bowl's only comeback announcement.

On Monday, the official X account shared a skit of someone who realized there was just one toaster pastry in his package, until he finds a much larger wrapper for one.

"The Pop-Tarts Bowl will return," the video says.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl was held at Camping World Stadium on Dec. 28 between Kansas State and NC State. Over 30,000 people attended – and watched in awe as the Pop-Tarts mascot twirled and pranced around the field before it was lowered into a giant toaster and eaten by the players of the winning team.

It was the first-ever edible mascot.

According to Apex Marketing Group, the bowl game generated over $12 million in media exposure for Pop-Tarts and Kellogg's.

That was the strawberry-flavored Pop-Tart, and users on social media are already predicting that it'll be a Blueberry Pop-Tart come 2025. FOX 35 has reached out to Florida Citrus Sports for more info, but no word back yet.