Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot will be edible; the first ever

Pop-Tarts will debut the first-ever edible mascot during the Pop-Tarts Bowl debut game next month.

The mascot is literally going to be a giant Pop-Tart of which the lucky winning college football team will get to take a bite.

"For sixty years, Pop-Tarts has sacrificed everything in the name of Crazy Good flavor, so why wouldn't that include our beloved Football Mascot, too?" said Heidi Ray , senior director of marketing.

"Since we announced our title sponsorship of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, fans have been speculating on the larger-than-life game day experiences we will be tackling, and this is the first of many traditions that fans can expect Pop-Tarts to upend on game day," Ray added.

Pop-Tarts edible mascot. (Kellanova)

On game day (Dec. 28) the Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot will run around the stadium and interact with fans before it transforms into "a game-winning snack for the victors," according to a company news release.

Fans of Pop-Tarts or college football (or both) can catch the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl live on ESPN at 5:45 p.m. ET.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.