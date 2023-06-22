NBA Draft: What to know about Orlando Magic 2023 picks, history, watch party & more

The NBA Draft is here!

The Orlando Magic will on the clock Thursday night at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Positioned with two top-11 picks, the Magic are in a good spot coming off a 12-win increase last season. Orlando is building on its successful draft picks from last year, which included the selection of Paolo Banchero as the first overall pick and subsequent NBA Rookie of the Year and No. 32 overall pick Caleb Houstan.

Here's everything you need to know about the Orlando Magic heading into the NBA Draft:

When is the 2023 NBA Draft?

The 2023 NBA Draft is Thursday, June 22. Rounds 1 and 2 will be televised on ESPN starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Orlando Magic 2023 NBA Draft Watch Party

The Orlando Magic are hosting a watch party for the NBA Draft at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Amway Center.

Tickets for the event are free and fans can expect trivia, giveaways, raffles, merchandise for sale, a photobooth and an auction.

NBA Draft order for 2023

Here's a look at the NBA Draft order for the first round:

San Antonio Charlotte Portland Houston Detroit Orlando Indiana Washington Utah Dallas Orlando (from CHI) Oklahoma City Toronto New Orleans Atlanta Utah (from MIN) L.A. Lakers Miami Golden State Houston (from LAC) Brooklyn (from PHX) Brooklyn Portland (from NY) Sacramento Memphis Indiana (from CLE) Charlotte (from DEN via NY and OKC) Utah (from PHI via BRK) Indiana (from BOS) L.A. Clippers (from MIL via HOU)

Orlando Magic draft picks

In the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic own the 6th and 11th picks.

In the second round, the Magic has the 36th overall pick.

Orlando Magic mock draft

In FOX Sports' Mock Draft 3.0, the Houston forward Jarace Walker is predicted to go to the Magic as the 6th overall pick.

"After Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando isn’t filled with great options at forward. That’s where the 6-7, 245-pound Walker could fit right in," according to FOX Sports. "Built like a football player, Walker is one of, if not the most physical defender in this draft class while also being able to cover a lot of ground. His best offensive skill is passing, with the biggest question mark being his shot."

Going at No. 11 overall, the Magic are predicted to select Kansas guard Gradey Dick. "His ability to move off the ball and his touch on shots is what makes him a lottery value," FOX Sports said. "He needs to improve on defense and his ability to create shots off the dribble, but that presumably would not be his main role in the NBA."

Orlando Magic draft history

Here's a look at the Orlando Magic's all-time draft selections since the team's inaugural season in 1989:

1989: Nick Anderson (Round 1, 11th pick), Michael Ansley (Round 2, 37th pick)

1990: Dennis Scott (Round 1, 4th pick)

1991: Brian Williams (Round 1, 10th pick), Stanley Roberts (Round 1, 23rd pick), Chris Corchiani (Round 2, 36th pick)

1992: Shaquille O'Neal (Round 1, 1st pick)

1993: Chris Webber (Round 1, 1st pick), Geert Hammink (Round 1, 26th pick)

1994: Brooks Thompson (Round 1, 27th pick), Rodney Dent (Round 2, 31st pick)

1995: David Vaughn (Round 1, 25th pick)

1996: Brian Evans (Round 1, 27th pick), Amal McCaskill (Round 2, 49th pick)

1997: Johnny Taylor (Round 1, 17th pick), Eric Washington (Round 2, 47th pick)

1998: Michael Doleac (Round 1, 12th pick), Keon Clark (Round 1, 13th pick), Matt Harpring (Round 1, 15th pick), Miles Simon (Round 2, 42nd pick)

1999: Laron Profit (Round 2, 28th pick)

2000: Mike Miller (Round 1, 5th pick), Keyon Dooling (Round 1, 10th pick), Courtney Alexander (Round 1, 13th pick)

2001: Steven Hunter (Round 1, 15th pick), Jeryl Sasser (Round 1, 22nd pick), Omar Cook (Round 2, 32nd pick)

2002: Curtis Borchardt (Round 1, 18th pick)

2003: Reece Gaines (Round 1, 15th pick), Zaur "Zaza" Pachulia (Round 2, 42nd pick)

2004: Dwight Howard (Round 1, 1st pick), Anderson Varejao (Round 2, 30th pick), Antonio Burks (Round 2, 36th pick)

2005: Fran Vazquez (Round 1, 11th pick), Travis Diener (Round 2, 38th pick), Martynas Andriuskevicius (Round 2, 44th pick)

2006: J.J. Redick (Round 1, 11th pick), James Augustine (Round 2, 41st pick), Lior Eliyahu (Round 2, 44th pick)

2007: Reyshawn Terry (Round 2, 44th pick)

2008: Courtney Lee (Round 1, 22nd pick)

2009: No selections

2010: Daniel Orton (Round 1, 29th pick), Stanley Robinson (Round 2, 59th pick)

2011: DeAndre Liggins (Round 2, 53rd pick)

2012: Andrew Nicholson (Round 1, 19th pick), Kyle O'Quinn (Round 2, 49th pick)

2013: Victor Oladipo (Round 1, 2nd pick), Romero Osby (Round 2, 51st pick)

2014: Aaron Gordon (Round 1, 4th pick), Dario Saric (Round 1, 12th pick)

2015: Mario Hezonja (Round 1, 5th pick), Tyler Harvey (Round 2, 51st pick)

2016: Domantas Sabonis (Round 1, 11th pick), Stepohen Zimmerman (Round 1, 41st pick), Jake Layman (Round 2, 47th pick)

2017: Jonathan Isaac (Round 1, 6th pick), Anzejs Pasecniks (Round 1, 25th pick), Wesley Iwundu (Round 2, 33rd pick), Ivan Rabb (Round 2, 35th pick)

2018: Mo Bamba (Round 1, 6th pick), Melvin Frazier Jr. (Round 2, 35th pick), Jarred Vanderbilt (Round 2, 41st pick)

2019: Chuma Okeke (Round 1, 16th pick), Talen Horton-Tucker (Round 2, 46th pick)

2020: Cole Anthony (Round 1, 15th pick)

2021: Jalen Suggs (Round 1, 5th pick), Franz Wagner (Round 1, 8th pick)

2022: Paolo Banchero (Round 1, 1st pick), Caleb Houstan (Round 2, 32nd pick)

NBA offseason key dates