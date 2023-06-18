Orlando Magic hoping upcoming draft will bring them closer to NBA playoffs

When will the Orlando Magic make it back to the NBA Playoffs?

It’s a huge question that’s been looming over the organization during its rebuild. With the NBA Draft happening on Thursday, the team is looking to take another step towards reaching their post-season dreams.

The Magic improved by 12 wins last season, finishing with a 34-48 record.

Paolo Banchero took home Rookie of the Year honors. Plus we saw growth from players like Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Markelle Fultz.

What’s next for this young team?

"What we have to do now is start to as Coach Mosley’s been saying, level up. Start to weed out the mistakes, better decisions. Better role orientation. An understanding of how your role orientation affects winning," president of basketball operations, Jeff Weltman told FOX 35 during media day last October.

Later this week, the Magic will be on the clock at the draft, looking for players to complement the team’s core.

"Having guys like Paolo and Franz to build around. That’s a great starting point. How do you continue to supplement the roster - the draft will be a big opportunity for the magic to do that," Orlando Sentinel Magic beat reporter, Khobi Price said.

As of right now, Orlando owns the 6th and 11th picks in the first round. Plus the team has an additional second-round selection.

But the Magic are well under the salary cap and may choose to make trades or even go after free agents.



With this draft, the Magic hopes to inch a little closer to their final goal.

"They’re in this very interesting state where you can tell the seeds have been planted. But just to wait for them to grow and to sprout even more than they are right now," Price said.

If Orlando is able to punch out 12 more wins next season, they’ll be a play-in tournament team.