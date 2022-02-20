Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday

article

Austin Cindric drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500 to celebrate team owner Roger Penske's 85th birthday.

Cindric drove a masterful race at Daytona International Speedway and the Ford drivers synched their strategy all week, then executed their plan to perfection Sunday night. The blue oval drivers pushed each other over 500 miles and were bunched together for the final restart in overtime.

Cindric was the leader on the restart from the top lane and pulled out to a sizeable gap. He then ducked down to the bottom line in front of his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney so that Blaney and Cindric could work together over the final two-lap sprint to the finish.

Blaney on the final lap made his move for the lead, and Bubba Wallace ducked low for his own look at the front. Cindric slid up to block Blaney, but still had to hold Wallace off in a drag race.

A crash behind them brought out the caution and Cindric was ruled the leader and the winner. It's the first career Cup victory for the 23-year-old Cindric, who was promoted from the Xfinity Series to replace Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 Ford and run for NASCAR's rookie of the year honors.

Wallace finished second for the second time in his career in the Daytona 500 and was followed by a trio of Ford drivers in Chase Briscoe, Blaney and Aric Almirola.

Kyle Busch was sixth to join Wallace as the only Toyota drivers in the top 10. Michael McDowell was seventh, followed by David Ragan and Keselowski, and finally Chase Elliott in the only Chevrolet to finish inside the top 10.

Cindric, meanwhile, gave his family another one of the crown jewel trophies in motorsports. He's the son of Tim Cindric, the president of Penske's racing organization, and the maternal grandson of the late Jim Trueman, who fielded Bobby Rahal's winning car in the 1986 Indianapolis 500. Trueman died of cancer less than a month later at age 51.

Country star Trace Adkins sang the national anthem and NFL legend Charles Woodson served as Grand Marshal gave the famous starting command: "Start your engines!" FOX Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch waved the green flag.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started in pole position and, along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, was a pre-race favorite to take the checkered flag, according to FOX Bet.

The Daytona 500, essentially NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl, has been sold out for about a month with an expected crowd Sunday of more than 120,000. The 500 is the official kickoff, though NASCAR opened two weeks prior to "The Great American Race" with a star-studded, experimental exhibition inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This year’s race is one of the most significant in NASCAR history as it marks the official debut of the Next Gen Cup Series car.

The all-new car features a raft of modern upgrades including an independent suspension, rack and pinon steering, a five-speed sequential manual gear box, 18-inch wheels with wider tires and composite bodywork all aimed at improving the competitiveness of the world's top stock car racing series.

Daytona 500 Winners by year 2022 -- Austin Cindric 2021 -- Michael McDowell 2020 -- Denny Hamlin 2019 -- Denny Hamlin 2018 -- Austin Dillon 2017 -- Kurt Busch 2016 -- Denny Hamlin 2015 -- Joey Logano 2014 -- Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2013 -- Jimmie Johnson 2012 -- Matt Kenseth 2011 -- Trevor Bayne 2010 -- Jamie McMurray 2009 -- Matt Kenseth 2008 -- Ryan Newman 2007 -- Kevin Harvick 2006 -- Jimmie Johnson 2005 -- Jeff Gordon 2004 -- Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2003 -- Michael Waltrip 2002 -- Ward Burton 2001 -- Michael Waltrip 2000 -- Dale Jarrett 1999 -- Jeff Gordon 1998 -- Dale Earnhardt 1997 -- Jeff Gordon 1996 -- Dale Jarrett 1995 -- Sterling Marlin 1994 -- Sterling Marlin 1993 -- Dale Jarrett 1992 -- Davey Allison 1991 -- Ernie Irvan 1990 -- Derrike Cope 1989 -- Darrell Waltrip 1988 -- Bobby Allison 1987 -- Bill Elliott 1986 -- Geoff Bodine 1985 -- Bill Elliott 1984 -- Cale Yarborough 1983 -- Cale Yarborough 1982 -- Bobby Allison 1981 -- Richard Petty 1980 -- Buddy Baker 1979 -- Richard Petty 1978 -- Bobby Allison 1977 -- Cale Yarborough 1976 -- David Pearson 1975 -- Benny Parsons 1974 -- Richard Petty 1973 -- Richard Petty 1972 -- A.J. Foyt 1971 -- Richard Petty 1970 -- Pete Hamilton 1969 -- Lee Roy Yarbrough 1968 -- Cale Yarborough 1967 -- Mario Andretti 1966 -- Richard Petty 1965 -- Fred Lorenzen 1964 -- Richard Petty 1963 -- Tiny Lund 1962 -- Fireball Roberts 1961 -- Marvin Panch 1960 -- Junior Johnson 1959 -- Lee Petty