Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
Published 
Updated 8:13PM
Sports
Associated Press
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 202

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Austin Cindric drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500 to celebrate team owner Roger Penske's 85th birthday. 

Cindric drove a masterful race at Daytona International Speedway and the Ford drivers synched their strategy all week, then executed their plan to perfection Sunday night. The blue oval drivers pushed each other over 500 miles and were bunched together for the final restart in overtime. 

Cindric was the leader on the restart from the top lane and pulled out to a sizeable gap. He then ducked down to the bottom line in front of his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney so that Blaney and Cindric could work together over the final two-lap sprint to the finish. 

Blaney on the final lap made his move for the lead, and Bubba Wallace ducked low for his own look at the front. Cindric slid up to block Blaney, but still had to hold Wallace off in a drag race. 

A crash behind them brought out the caution and Cindric was ruled the leader and the winner. It's the first career Cup victory for the 23-year-old Cindric, who was promoted from the Xfinity Series to replace Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 Ford and run for NASCAR's rookie of the year honors. 

Wallace finished second for the second time in his career in the Daytona 500 and was followed by a trio of Ford drivers in Chase Briscoe, Blaney and Aric Almirola.

Kyle Busch was sixth to join Wallace as the only Toyota drivers in the top 10. Michael McDowell was seventh, followed by David Ragan and Keselowski, and finally Chase Elliott in the only Chevrolet to finish inside the top 10.

Cindric, meanwhile, gave his family another one of the crown jewel trophies in motorsports. He's the son of Tim Cindric, the president of Penske's racing organization, and the maternal grandson of the late Jim Trueman, who fielded Bobby Rahal's winning car in the 1986 Indianapolis 500. Trueman died of cancer less than a month later at age 51. 

Country star Trace Adkins sang the national anthem and NFL legend Charles Woodson served as Grand Marshal gave the famous starting command: "Start your engines!" FOX Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch waved the green flag

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started in pole position and, along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, was a pre-race favorite to take the checkered flag, according to FOX Bet.

The Daytona 500, essentially NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl, has been sold out for about a month with an expected crowd Sunday of more than 120,000. The 500 is the official kickoff, though NASCAR opened two weeks prior to "The Great American Race" with a star-studded, experimental exhibition inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This year’s race is one of the most significant in NASCAR history as it marks the official debut of the Next Gen Cup Series car.

The all-new car features a raft of modern upgrades including an independent suspension, rack and pinon steering, a five-speed sequential manual gear box, 18-inch wheels with wider tires and composite bodywork all aimed at improving the competitiveness of the world's top stock car racing series. 

Daytona 500 Winners by year  2022 -- Austin Cindric  2021 -- Michael McDowell  2020 -- Denny Hamlin  2019 -- Denny Hamlin  2018 -- Austin Dillon  2017 -- Kurt Busch  2016 -- Denny Hamlin  2015 -- Joey Logano  2014 -- Dale Earnhardt Jr.  2013 -- Jimmie Johnson  2012 -- Matt Kenseth  2011 -- Trevor Bayne  2010 -- Jamie McMurray  2009 -- Matt Kenseth  2008 -- Ryan Newman  2007 -- Kevin Harvick  2006 -- Jimmie Johnson  2005 -- Jeff Gordon  2004 -- Dale Earnhardt Jr.  2003 -- Michael Waltrip  2002 -- Ward Burton  2001 -- Michael Waltrip  2000 -- Dale Jarrett  1999 -- Jeff Gordon  1998 -- Dale Earnhardt  1997 -- Jeff Gordon  1996 -- Dale Jarrett  1995 -- Sterling Marlin  1994 -- Sterling Marlin  1993 -- Dale Jarrett  1992 -- Davey Allison  1991 -- Ernie Irvan  1990 -- Derrike Cope  1989 -- Darrell Waltrip  1988 -- Bobby Allison  1987 -- Bill Elliott  1986 -- Geoff Bodine  1985 -- Bill Elliott  1984 -- Cale Yarborough  1983 -- Cale Yarborough  1982 -- Bobby Allison  1981 -- Richard Petty  1980 -- Buddy Baker  1979 -- Richard Petty  1978 -- Bobby Allison  1977 -- Cale Yarborough  1976 -- David Pearson  1975 -- Benny Parsons  1974 -- Richard Petty  1973 -- Richard Petty  1972 -- A.J. Foyt  1971 -- Richard Petty  1970 -- Pete Hamilton  1969 -- Lee Roy Yarbrough  1968 -- Cale Yarborough  1967 -- Mario Andretti  1966 -- Richard Petty  1965 -- Fred Lorenzen  1964 -- Richard Petty  1963 -- Tiny Lund  1962 -- Fireball Roberts  1961 -- Marvin Panch  1960 -- Junior Johnson  1959 -- Lee Petty 

