FBI honors Florida officers who captured one of '10 Most Wanted' fugitives

The Brief A top FBI fugitive was captured during a routine traffic stop in Florida. The small-town officers who made the arrest were honored by the FBI. The suspect has been extradited to Missouri, where his case is pending.



The FBI honored law enforcement officers in Lake County on Monday for their role in capturing one of the bureau’s Ten Most Wanted fugitives, who had been on the run for nearly two years.

What we know:

The FBI formally honored officers from the Lady Lake Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for capturing Donald Fields II, a fugitive on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list.

Fields was arrested in January during a routine traffic stop by Sgt. Michelle Bilbrey, ending a nationwide manhunt that began in May 2023. He was wanted on child sex trafficking charges and has since been extradited to Missouri, where the case originated and is currently ongoing.

What we don't know:

While Fields is now in custody, federal officials have not disclosed additional details about how long he had been in Florida or how he avoided capture for nearly two years. Authorities also have not released specifics on whether the traffic stop that led to his arrest was part of a coordinated effort or purely coincidental. Updates on legal proceedings in Missouri remain limited.

The backstory:

Fields was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list in 2023 following federal charges related to child sex trafficking. His case was centered in Missouri, but he evaded law enforcement for nearly two years.

The arrest in Central Florida brought a surprising end to what had become a prolonged and high-priority search involving multiple agencies.

What they're saying:

The recognition shines a national spotlight on a small Central Florida department. For the Lady Lake Police Department, which serves a relatively small community, the arrest and subsequent FBI commendation have been a point of pride.

"It’s not every day that a department of our size receives this kind of recognition," said Lady Lake Police Chief Steve Hunt. "I would be lying to you to tell you that it doesn’t feel a little bit surreal. I stand here humbled and proud —not for myself, but for the incredible men and women that I have the privilege to work alongside every day."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: