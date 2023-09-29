Deion Sanders makes huge promise to football players in his Florida hometown: 'Who's gonna be next?'

article

Deion Sanders may be getting into the swing of things in Colorado, but he hasn't forgotten about his hometown.

The Colorado head coach took to Instagram with James Chaney, the Buffaloes' director of player development, this week to make a promise to high school athletes in Fort Myers and the rest of Southwest Florida.

"It is my desire to take one player from Southwest Florida every year and give you a scholarship," the NFL legend said. "Who's next?"

Sanders was born in Fort Myers and attended North Fort Myers High School. He was selected in the 1985 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals while he was still in high school, but wanted to play college football instead, per his bio on the Buffs' site. Sanders attended Florida State as a three-sport student-athlete.

Coach Prime's announcement comes days after a tough loss at Oregon where the Buffs (3-1) were blown out 42-6, the team's first loss of the season.

"One thing I can say honestly and candidly – you better get me right now. This is the worst we’re gonna be. You better get me right now," Sanders said in a post-game press conference, according to FOX Sports.

This weekend, Colorado hosts No. 8 USC at noon ET on FOX.