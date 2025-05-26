Skip one Disney World trip, get closer to owning a home, study says

The Brief A new study reveals that skipping a one-week family trip to Walt Disney World in Florida could bring you a step closer to homeownership. The report revealed that the average cost of a one-week Disney trip for a family of four is $8,912, which can cover a notable portion of a 20% down payment on a median-priced single-family home.



Did you know that skipping one family vacation to Walt Disney World could bring you closer to homeownership? That's according to a new report by Zoocasa.

The backstory:

Zoocasa said it looked at how much money you need for a 20% down payment on a typical home in 50 U.S. cities. They figured out how many years of skipping a Disney vacation it would take to save that amount, and how much of the down payment one trip could cover.

By the numbers:

The report revealed that the average cost of a one-week Disney trip for a family of four is $8,912, which can cover a notable portion of a 20% down payment on a median-priced single-family home.

In cities like Tampa and Jacksonville, one Disney trip could cover 11% of a 20% down payment, meaning skipping the trip annually for nine years could fund the entire down payment, the analysis revealed. Even in Orlando, which is close to Disney World itself, one missed trip equals 10% of a typical down payment.

Miami, with higher home prices, would require 14 years of skipped vacations to reach the same goal.

Why you should care:

While forgoing annual trips may not be realistic for every family, the study highlights how small financial sacrifices can add up to major progress toward owning a home.

Dig deeper:

For more information on this report, click here.

