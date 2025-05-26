Woman killed, 3 children hurt in I-95, Brevard County crash: FHP

A woman was killed, and three children were hurt after a crash on southbound Interstate 95 Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

According to FHP, the crash happened around 12:25 p.m. on southbound I-95, north of the Pineda Causeway (mile marker 188). The crash involved a 2003 Ford F-350 and a 2023 Honda Odyssey.

FHP said there were four people inside the Honda Odyssey. The driver, an adult woman, died at the crash site. Three other people who were in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP.

Brevard County Fire Rescue confirmed to FOX 35 that three children were taken to the hospital – one was flown by medivac and the two others were transported by ambulance.

The driver of the Ford F-350 was not hurt and remained on-scene after the crash.

FDOT Traffic Map

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened. The cause remains under investigation, FHP said. FHP has also not released the identity of the woman killed, nor her connection to the three children.