You can find cheap flights to these places because of coronavirus concerns

Airfares to domestic and international locations continue to fall as airlines deal with a drop in bookings and cancellations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian said that bookings are down 25% to 30% and the airline is prepared for things to "get worse," USA Today reported. The airline is reportedly cutting domestic flight capacity by 15% and international by 20% to 25%.

According to Google Flights, here is an example of some of the roundtrip airfares from Orlando to locations in the U.S. in March:

Orlando to New York: $65

Orlando to Los Angeles: $120

Orlando to Nashville: $53

Orlando to Chicago: $97

Orlando to Las Vegas: $130

Orlando to San Francisco: $197

Orlando to Boston: $65

Orlando to Denver: $97

Orlando to Washington D.C.: $59

Orlando to Honolulu: $398

Keep in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued travel alerts for China, Italy, South Korea, and Iran. The CDC also warns that "vulnerable populations," such as the elderly, who have a higher risk of getting sick from the coronavirus should avoid nonessential travel.