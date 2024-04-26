Expand / Collapse search

Largest meth bust in Orlando history lands Florida man behind bars

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  April 26, 2024 12:26pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - The largest meth bust in Orlando history has resulted in the seizure of 150 pounds of meth, thousands of pressed pills, cocaine, guns, and $700,000, the Middle District of Florida State Attorney's Office announced in a Friday press conference. 

Officers seized 150 pounds of meth, multiple kilograms of cocaine and other drugs, including fentanyl, and $700,000, all of which allegedly belonged to 35-year-old George Andrew Pherai-Bogeajis of Orlando, the DOJ said. 

A federal search warrant was executed on April 9 at Pherai-Bogeajis' two homes located in Orlando and Ocoee. 

Photos of the drugs found inside Pherai-Bogeajis' homes

DEA agents found 150 pounds of meth and over 100,000 pressed pills at the Orlando home. They also found 3 kilograms of cocaine, four guns, and over $700,000 in "drug proceeds," officials said. 

When agents searched the Ocoee home, they found several thousand pressed pills, 10 kilograms of marijuana, and two cars with hidden compartments. Pherai-Bogeajis was not present at either home but was later arrested and taken into federal custody. 

Due to the nature of the charges, Pherai-Bogeajis faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, the DOJ said. 