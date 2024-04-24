Person shot on Mason Avenue in Daytona Beach, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

A person was shot near a convenience store in Daytona Beach on Wednesday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police were dispatched to 1096 Mason Ave. and found a person who was shot in the leg. They were transported to a local hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

The area surrounding this incident – on White Street between Mason Avenue and Brentwood Drive, and Brentwood Drive between Derbyshire Road and White Street – is being canvassed by police. The public is urged to avoid these areas.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story.