Person shot on Mason Avenue in Daytona Beach, police say

By Dani Medina
Published  April 24, 2024 10:46am EDT
Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A person was shot near a convenience store in Daytona Beach on Wednesday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. 

Police were dispatched to 1096 Mason Ave. and found a person who was shot in the leg. They were transported to a local hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time. 

The area surrounding this incident – on White Street between Mason Avenue and Brentwood Drive, and Brentwood Drive between Derbyshire Road and White Street – is being canvassed by police. The public is urged to avoid these areas. 

No other details were released at this time. 

This is a developing story. 