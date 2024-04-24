All I-4 eastbound lanes closed in Lake Mary after Humvee flips over along highway, fire crews say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - All eastbound lanes along I-4 in Lake Mary are closed following a traffic crash, according to Seminole County Fire.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:13 p.m. just before the Lake Mary Blvd exit.
A Humvee flipped over on its side while it was traveling with other military vehicles, prompting the lane closures.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Photo shows crash scene where Humvee flipped over along I-4 in Lake Mary
One person was trapped underneath and extricated, fire crews said. Their condition is unknown.
Another person was also injured in the crash.
There is also a fuel leak that happened at the scene of the crash.
Traffic is currently backed up to before mile marker 94/SR 436.
This is a developing story.