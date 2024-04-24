Expand / Collapse search

All I-4 eastbound lanes closed in Lake Mary after Humvee flips over along highway, fire crews say

By Kiah Armstrong
Updated  April 24, 2024 3:36pm EDT
Lake Mary
I-4 heading eastbound is closed after a military Humvee overturned near Lake Mary Blvd.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - All eastbound lanes along I-4 in Lake Mary are closed following a traffic crash, according to Seminole County Fire. 

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:13 p.m. just before the Lake Mary Blvd exit.

A Humvee flipped over on its side while it was traveling with other military vehicles, prompting the lane closures.

Photo shows crash scene where Humvee flipped over along I-4 in Lake Mary

One person was trapped underneath and extricated, fire crews said. Their condition is unknown. 

Another person was also injured in the crash.

There is also a fuel leak that happened at the scene of the crash.  

Traffic is currently backed up to before mile marker 94/SR 436. 

This is a developing story. 