Hear a massive Florida alligator's bellowing sounds: 'We're in the mating season now'

The weather is heating up quickly this year in Florida, kicking off alligator breeding season a tad early.

Though alligator courtship typically begins in early April, with mating occurring between May and June, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh shared in an alligator safety video that the early Spring weather the Sunshine State experienced this past winter can be confusing to the reptiles, causing them to mate a bit early.

It was evident when Facebook user Jorge Heathen and onlookers spotted a large alligator making bellowing noises or sounding off its "mating call" during Spring Break in Florida last week. Watch in the above video player.

Officials say male gators will typically lift their tails high and slap the water with their jaws to create vibrations throughout the water.

It's estimated that there are 1.3 million alligators of every size across Florida's 67 counties, including in marshes, lakes, rivers, and retention ponds.

In the alligator safety video posted on Gatorland's Facebook page, McHugh shared several tips to keep you safe from alligators:

Pay attention to your surroundings

Leave alligators alone.

Never feed wild alligators. It is dangerous and it is illegal.

Look for signage warning of alligators and do not swim in waters that might be inhabited by the reptile.

So, what do you do if you see an alligator?

The state of Florida has a Florida Nuisance Alligator Hotline where people can report nuisance alligators – and have a licensed trapper come out to remove the reptile. The Florida Nuisance Alligator Hotline number is 866-FWC Gator, or 866-392-4286.

According to the FWC's website, "an alligator is deemed a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet in length and the caller believes it poses a threat to people, pets or property." This also includes alligators that end up in places you do not want them to be, such as in swimming pools, garages, or on the front porch.