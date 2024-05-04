Woman killed after being thrown off motorcycle in head-on crash in Daytona Beach, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 34-year-old woman from Ormond Beach was killed after being thrown off a motorcycle in a crash in Daytona Beach on Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on LPGA Boulevard near Derbyshire Road just after 5:40 p.m., according to an incident report.

The woman was headed east on LPGA Boulevard on a Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle, and witnesses said she was speeding, troopers said in the report. A 54-year-old man in a Ford Escape was headed west on the same road and tried to make a left turn, but the motorcycle entered his direct path.

That's when the motorcycle and SUV collided head-on. The woman was thrown off the bike and into a parking lot, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The male driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.