Woman discovers dead shark washed ashore at Central Florida beach

A dead shark has washed ashore on Melbourne Beach.

A woman walking along the beach said she found the shark on Monday morning.

She told FOX 35 that she is a local, avid surfer, and walks on the beach every morning. She's curious about why the shark died and even opened up its mouth to see its teeth.

She said she will call FWC to report it and that it is sad such a large, beautiful animal is dead.

WARNING: Graphic images below.

