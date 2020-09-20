Georgia snorkeler attacked by shark in Florida Keys

article

A 30-year-old snorkeler from Atlanta, Georgia was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Sunday.

Andrew Eddy was in a private boat with his family, exploring the reefs at Sombrero Key Light when he was bitten on the shoulder by a bull shark, Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said. Family members immediately began first aid.

Authorities said boaters in the area had spotted the bull shark earlier. Witnesses described the shark as eight to 10-feet in length.

Eddy was airlifted to a Miami hospital with a severe shoulder injury.