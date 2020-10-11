Tourist survives shark attack at Florida beach, video shows

A man in Miami Beach said he was lucky to walk out of the hospital after being bitten by a shark a day earlier.

"There were a lot of fish in the water that day, which I was later told that's a warning to not go in the water, Mark Bodden said. He was visiting from California, vacationing with his girlfriend on South Beach. "I thought it was really cool. I was feeling one with nature."

When he went for a swim and was bit by a shark, he said that "it just felt like something punched my leg really hard. Something didn't feel right. It didn't feel like I got bit but it didn't feel normal either."

His girlfriend helped him ashore and lifeguards rushed to help. Miami Beach Ocean Rescue members helped keep his foot elevated and stopped the bleeding until emergency crews could get there. The bite was said to be at least eight-inches wide.

"My girlfriend and I assessed my leg and saw how there was a big chunk taken out of it," Mark said as he described the injury. "I was hoping it wasn't a shark but I knew that it was likely."

Officials said it was likely a black-tipped shark that bit Mark. He was released from the hospital after just one day in the hospital.

