Videos show multiple sharks in shallow water along the New Smyrna Beach shore

It seems like shark spottings are occurring frequently in Central Florida.

A video taken in New Smyrna Beach last week shows multiple sharks spotted along the shore and in shallow water.

Another video was taken on Sunday showing another shark along the shore at New Smyrna Beach.

Other recent shark spottings at New Smyrna Beach include:

Researchers say that while unprovoked shark attacks around the world decreased last year, they are actually up in the United States.

They explained that there were 64 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks worldwide last year, compared to the recent five-year-average of 82 unprovoked attacks. America had almost two-thirds of the attacks, 41 cases, an increase from 32 incidents in 2018.

