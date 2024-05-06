Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges after neglected animals rescued in DeLand, deputies say

A Florida woman faces multiple animal cruelty charges after authorities said they rescued neglected animals from her residence in DeLand.

Ashley Taryn Boucher, 37, was arrested Monday on 20 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and eight counts of confinement of animals without adequate provisions for food, water, or exercise. The charges stem from the deplorable conditions discovered at her home on 318 E. Beresford Ave., investigators said.

Responding to a well-being check prompted by a concerned visitor, deputies said they encountered a distressing scene. They said they discovered numerous animals inside the residence, including dogs, a tortoise, snakes, lizards, and a tarantula, all appearing to suffer from malnourishment and neglect.

MORE HEADLINES:

Despite efforts to provide care, several animals, including a young Basset Hound, two cats, three geckos, and two birds, were found deceased on the property.

Upon returning to her home, deputies said Boucher admitted that she struggled to care for the animals, citing the burden as "too much." However, detectives noted discrepancies in her claims, observing unopened dog food cans and evidence of financial capability to provide for the animals.

"No excuse for this," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted late Monday evening. "Shame on anyone who subjects an innocent animal to this kind of life! If you can't give your animals the care they need, reach out to a shelter or pet rescue."

Boucher was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on felony and misdemeanor charges and faces a total bond amount of $54,000.