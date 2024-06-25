Winning lottery ticket worth over $110K sold at Daytona Beach gas station
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Someone in Daytona Beach just had a lucky day!
A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Sunoco gas station in Daytona Beach for Monday's evening drawing, according to the Florida Lottery. The gas station is located at 300 N Ridgewood Ave.
The ticket is worth $110,127.50.
Monday evening's winning numbers were 8-10-31-32-35.
The ticket in question was a free Quick Pick ticket, according to lottery officials.
Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.