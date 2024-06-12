Florida couple wins $1 million lottery prize weeks before baby boy's birth: 'We are over the moon!'

article

Lucky parents-to-be recently had a bundle of joy on the way – and they were able to celebrate with a whopping $1 million lottery prize!

John Stanhill claimed a winning 500X The Cash scratch-off ticket at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery published on Wednesday. The 46-year-old man from Jacksonville brought his wife, Victoria Oakley, and their dog, Maya, along to claim the winning ticket.

The couple was three weeks away from welcoming their first baby when they claimed the prize.

2 winning lottery tickets worth combined $113K sold at Orlando 7-Eleven

"This just couldn’t have happened at a better time!" Stanhill said.

Stanhill purchased the winning ticket from Duval Exxon located at 1403 3rd St. N in Jacksonville Beach. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. The gas station is also receiving a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Now, the family said they've been busy with their newborn.

John Stanhill and Victoria Oakley claimed a $1 million lottery prize. (Photo: Florida Lottery)

Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth over $131,000 sold at Orlando Publix

"We won the lottery – and then we won the lottery again with our beautiful, healthy baby boy!" Oakley said. "All in three weeks’ time!"

Stanhill and Oakley said they started a college fund for their new baby and plan on paying off student loans.

Winning lottery ticket worth $107K sold at Central Florida Publix

"Our lottery win has been such a huge relief for us," the couple told the Florida Lottery. "We’ve been able to fully focus on being new parents by putting our financial worries at ease … We are over the moon with everything that’s happened!"