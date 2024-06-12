2 Florida Publix stores a half-mile apart sell winning $4M Mega Millions tickets on same day

Two winning Mega Millions tickets worth $4 million apiece were sold at two different Publix locations less than a half-mile away from each other on the same day.

Yes, you read that right!

Both Publix locations are located on Ulmerton Road in Largo, according to the Florida Lottery:

10500 Ulmerton Road Suite 800

10411 Ulmerton Road

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 1-5-7-22-24, with a Megaball of 8.

Both of these winning tickets had a Megaplier of four, meaning they multiplied their $1 million prizes into a whopping $4 million each.

Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot on Wednesday, however, so that $30 million prize is expected to roll into Friday at an estimated $47 million.