Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth over $54K sold at Volusia County gas station

Someone in Volusia County has recently won big!

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $54,824.27 was sold at a 7-Eleven in Ormond Beach for Wednesday's evening drawing, according to the Florida Lottery. The 7-Eleven is located at 690 S. Nova Road.

It's not the only winning ticket sold for Wednesday's evening drawing. A second ticket was sold at a different 7-Eleven in West Palm Beach.

Both tickets were Quick Picks.

The winning numbers for the evening drawing were 11-14-31-35-36.

The midday draw numbers were 1-17-2-28-29, but no top-prize winning tickets were sold.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Earlier this week, winning tickets were sold in Pam Bay and Orlando.