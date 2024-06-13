Expand / Collapse search

Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth over $54K sold at Volusia County gas station

By Dani Medina
Published  June 13, 2024 10:41am EDT
Volusia County
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Someone in Volusia County has recently won big! 

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $54,824.27 was sold at a 7-Eleven in Ormond Beach for Wednesday's evening drawing, according to the Florida Lottery. The 7-Eleven is located at 690 S. Nova Road. 

It's not the only winning ticket sold for Wednesday's evening drawing. A second ticket was sold at a different 7-Eleven in West Palm Beach. 

Both tickets were Quick Picks. 

The winning numbers for the evening drawing were 11-14-31-35-36. 

The midday draw numbers were 1-17-2-28-29, but no top-prize winning tickets were sold. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. 

Earlier this week, winning tickets were sold in Pam Bay and Orlando