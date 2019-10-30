Winning design team for the National Pulse Memorial and Museum announced

article

The onePULSE Foundation has selected the winning team to design the National Pulse Memorial & Museum to honor and preserve the legacy of the 49 people murdered on June 12, 2016.

The team consists of Coldefy & Associés with RDAI, Orlando-based HHCP Architects, Xavier Veilhan, dUCKS scéno, Agence TER, and Prof. Laila Farah.

The winning team’s concept design serves as a starting point for discussion and a basis for the design, but is not the final, finished memorial and museum.

The winning design concept features a reflecting pool encircling the Pulse building. In memory of the 49 victims, a palette of 49 colors line the basin and radiates toward a peaceful garden with 49 trees.

The design also includes a spiraling, open-air museum and educational center with vertical gardens, public plazas and a rooftop promenade. Another feature of the memorial and museum will be the Orlando Health Survivors Walk that will trace the three-block journey many victims and first responders took the night of the Pulse nightclub tragedy to get to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The onePULSE Foundation plans to build the National Pulse Memorial on the site of the Pulse nightclub with the museum and education center located at 438 West Kaley Street - approximately one-third of a mile from Pulse.

The memorial and museum are projected to open in 2022. The memorial will be free and open to the public year-round.