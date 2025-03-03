Windermere High School student among 4 killed in crash: officials

The Brief Sammy Lahik, a senior student at Windermere High School, was one of the four people killed in a crash on Saturday night in Orange County, officials said. The Florida Highway Patrol said Lahik was a passenger of a vehicle that was allegedly speeding before the crash occurred. School officials said grief counselors will be available for both students and staff members who may need support following Lahik's death.



A Windermere High School student died following a crash in Orange County that resulted in the deaths of three others and left one person injured over the weekend, officials said.

What we know:

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria F. Vazquez identified the student as Sammy Lahik.

Vazquez shared the following statement regarding the student's death:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Windermere High senior Sammy Lahik, who was involved in a fatal car accident on Saturday night. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and the entire Windermere community during this incredibly difficult time. The sudden passing of a young life is an unimaginable loss, and we are committed to providing support for our students and staff as they navigate this grief. Counselors will be available for anyone in need of support. Please keep Sammy's loved ones and the Windermere High School community in your thoughts as they mourn this profound loss."

Sammy Lahik (Credit: Windermere High School)

Who was Sammy Lahik?

Sammy Lahik, 18, was a high school senior at Windermere High School. Earlier this year, on Jan. 16, the school celebrated Lahik’s acceptance into Duke University, sharing the news with the community.

"Congratulations to our Super Scholar Sammy Lahik! Accepted to Duke University!," the post read.

What happened?

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed Lahik was one of the four victims killed in a crash involving two cars on Central Florida Parkway near Whitley Place on March 1.

Troopers said the cars were speeding when the collision occurred.

Lahik was a passenger in a 2024 Toyota Camry, which was being driven by the lone survivor – a 20-year-old man from Kissimmee who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A second male passenger in the Camry also died.

The 26-year-old driver of a 2024 BMW M2 and his passenger, a 23-year-old woman, both from Orlando, were also killed in the crash.

The backstory:

According to a preliminary FHP news release, shortly before 11 p.m., the Camry was traveling eastbound on Central Florida Parkway, in the outside lane east of Whitley Place, with the BMW following behind.

The report suggested that the BMW attempted to overtake the Camry by changing lanes, from the outside lane to the inside lane. As the BMW attempted to re-enter the outside lane, the right side of the vehicle collided with the front of the Camry.

Troopers said the impact caused both cars to run off the road, where the Camry struck a light pole, and collided with several trees. One of the Camry's passengers was thrown from the vehicle.

The BMW also struck multiple trees, FHP said.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News is working to learn the identities of the other crash victims. FHP said that speed was a factor in the crash, and they are investigating whether street racing was another contributing factor.

Dig deeper:

Lahik is the second Orange County high school student to be killed in a crash this year.

In February, Anthony Sanchez, a student at Lake Nona High School, died following a fiery crash. Two other Lake Nona High students were also injured in the incident, which is believed to have been caused by street racing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

