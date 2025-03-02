4 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Florida Parkway, authorities say

article

The Brief A 2024 BMW was attempting to overtake a Toyota Camry by changing lanes from the outside to the inside line. The collision caused both vehicles to run off the roadway onto the south shoulder before colliding with several trees. The 20-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry was the lone survivor with serious injuries.



Florida Highway patrol units responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Central Florida Parkway and Whitley Place at 10:52 p.m. Saturday evening.

What we know:

According to officials, a 2024 Toyota Camry and 2024 BMW M2 were traveling eastbound on Central Florida Parkway on the outside lane east of Whitley Place.

Reports suggest that the Camry was in front of the BMW and both vehicles were traveling above the posted speed limit.

"The BMW was attempting to overtake the Camry by changing lanes from the outside to the inside line," said FHP officials.

As the BMW attempted to re-enter the outside lane, the vehicle collided with the front side of the Camry.

According to officials, this impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway right onto the south shoulder.

As a result, the front of the Toyota Camry struck a light pole and continued traveling in a southerly direction where it came to a stop after colliding with several trees.

The rear passenger of the Camry was ejected. "As the BMW traveled in a southerly direction on the shoulder, the front of the vehicle struck several trees," said FHP officials.

The 20-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry was the lone survivor and was transported to Orlando Health Dr. Phillips Hospital with serious injuries.

At the scene, the front passenger of the Camry was pronounced dead, while the rear passenger was transported and later pronounced deceased.

Reports suggest the 26-year-old male driver of the 2024 BMW and the 23-year-old female passenger, both from Orlando, died in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

