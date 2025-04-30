Gatorland Global's conservation efforts reach new milestone with nonprofit status

Gatorland is expanding their conservation efforts as the popular adventure theme park announces Gatorland Global has secured 501(c)(3) not-for-profit status.

‘Our mission is very simple: to protect, conserve and educate’

What we know:

Gatorland Global, the international conservation arm of Gatorland in Orlando, has officially secured 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. The park, known for its work with alligators and crocodiles, has been working toward this goal since 2018.

WATCH: Gatorland - Into The Swamp (FOX Local Original)

With this new designation, the organization can now accept donations and expand its global conservation projects more effectively.

What we don't know:

While the park has announced its first official donation will go to Conservation Florida on May 1, the exact amount of that donation remains undisclosed. It is also unclear how the nonprofit status may change day-to-day operations at the park or whether new partnerships are being pursued as a result.

The backstory:

Gatorland has long been involved in rescuing and rehabilitating alligators and crocodiles. In 2023 alone, the park saved 100 nuisance alligators from being euthanized. The organization’s leadership has emphasized that many of the animals on-site owe their survival to these ongoing efforts, led by staff like Savannah Boan, who has been with Gatorland for years.

Big picture view:

This shift positions Gatorland Global to be a more influential player in wildlife conservation beyond Florida. The organization partners with global researchers and projects to protect both endangered species and their habitats, which are increasingly threatened by human encroachment. Their international work includes the reintroduction of critically endangered species like the Orinoco crocodile into the wild.

Timeline:

Efforts to become a non-profit began in 2018. As of now, Gatorland Global’s new nonprofit status is active, and its first official act under this designation—a donation to Conservation Florida—is set for May 1. Future plans include international releases and broader educational outreach.

What they're saying:

The Gatorland team has been working toward this goal since 2018. Savannah Boan, international ambassador of Gatorland Global said many of the resident alligators at the park wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for the Gatorland Global International Conservation Organization.

"I feel like all my years of work, and all my years at Gatorland have finally come to this apex right now and from here we’re just going to take off and do so much great stuff," Boan said.

Last year, Gatorland rescued 100 nuisance alligators from euthanasia. Mark McHugh, president & CEO of Gatorland, said their efforts to protect Florida gators are further strengthened with their not-for-profit status.

"Our mission is very simple: to protect, conserve and educate," said McHugh. "At any given time, we have about 2,500 alligators and crocodiles throughout the park."

McHugh said their conservation efforts don’t stop at the state line.

"All over the globe, we’re working with researchers and projects that are trying to save those animals, and more importantly, trying to save their dwindling habitats from human encroachment," McHugh said.

Boan just came back from Cuba. Soon, she will be heading to Venezuela with two Orinoco crocodiles – the most critically endangered of their species. Raised at Gatorland, they will be released into their natural habitat. It’s a huge win for conservation, said Boan.

"That’s the goal, that’s the one that fills my heart with so much joy," Boan said. "When I’m able to take this animal, and it was hatched out at an amazing facility, and now it’s going to be a wild crocodile, and it’s going to be out there and increase the population and distribution, it’s just an amazing, amazing thing!"

What's next:

According to Boan, Gatorland Global’s first official donation as a 501(c)(3) organization will happen on Thursday, May 1. Gatorland Global will be donating an undisclosed amount of money to Conservation Florida. According to the group’s website, they work to connect and protect the Florida wildlife corridor from Pensacola to the Florida Keys.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: