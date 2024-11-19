Wild hog spotted roaming Publix parking lot in Florida

Shoppers in Flagler County encountered an unusual sight outside a Publix grocery store: a wild hog wandering the parking lot.

"I thought I saw a dog," said Guy Oshri, who captured the moment on video. "After I got a closer look it was a wild boar."

Oshri, surprised by the encounter, quickly FaceTimed his father before taking a video of the lone hog grazing near the store around 9 p.m. last week.

Wild hogs, while not native to Florida, have been present in the state for centuries and are now found in all 67 counties. Known for traveling in groups and uprooting landscapes, this particular hog appeared to be foraging solo.

"Oh, he’s just a nice animal grazing around, trying to get something to eat just like all of us," Oshri joked.

Flagler County officials are encouraging residents to report wild hog sightings. The county launched an online dashboard earlier this year to track these animals, with dozens of submissions recorded so far.

"There were a lot of people in that parking lot, but it didn’t look like anyone was noticing it," Oshri said.

Wild hogs are a common sight in Florida, but encounters near populated areas are rare.

