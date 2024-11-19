Man, 2 dogs dead after possibly using generator inside apartment after power shut off, deputies say

The Brief A man and two dogs were found dead inside an apartment on Merritt Island, the sheriff's office said. Officials also found a generator inside the apartment, which the man was reportedly using after his power was turned off, officials said. Deputies are investigating whether the man and dogs died from carbon monoxide poisoning, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.



A man and two dogs were found dead inside an apartment on Merritt Island, possibly from carbon monoxide poisoning, after a generator was found inside the home, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told FOX 35 that the man's electricity had reportedly been shut off and that he had been using a generator inside to restore power.

Deputies responded to the Marina Isle Apartments on Merritt Island around 8 p.m. on Monday, after the man had not been seen for a few days, the spokesperson said. Inside, they found 30-year-old George Shorter Jr., and two of his dogs deceased.

The generator was not on when deputies arrived, the spokesperson said.

The Brevard County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of the death.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and deadly gas that is produced by gas-powdered tools and equipment, such as generators, according to the CDC.

Generators are never supposed to be run indoors, especially inside garages or homes. They should be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors, and vents, the CDC said.