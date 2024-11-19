First look inside Epic Universe ride, 'Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry'

Universal Orlando has provided the first sneak peek of the brand new 'Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry' ride coming to Epic Universe in May 2025.

Universal unveiled photos of the brand-new attraction on Tuesday as well as descriptions of what guests can expect.

In a press release, Universal Orlando describes this attraction as their "most impressive ride to date – blending massive incredibly detailed environments, powerful storytelling, unprecedented ride technology and so much more to take guests on an action-packed adventure to witness the trial of the infamous Dolores Umbridge. Just like Hogwarts castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade and Gringotts Bank in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley, the immense scale and awe-inspiring details within the British Ministry of Magic will amaze guests as they are immersed in yet another iconic location from the beloved Warner Bros. Pictures Harry Potter films".

Details and environments featured in 'Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry':

Métro-Floo Corridor - Inspired by the Floo Network, guests will journey from "Paris" using this unique mode of transportation used in the films to arrive in the lobby of the Ministry of Magic.

Métro-Floo Corridor | Credit: Universal Orlando

The Ministry of Magic Atrium - Guests will find a restored Fountain of Magical Brethren statue, the enchanted weather ceiling, and Ministry offices from floor to ceiling and many more intricate details.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Ministry of Magic Atrium | Credit: Universal Orlando

Ministry Reception - This is where wizards typically ask for information. However, guests won’t find anyone working the reception booths today as the entire Ministry is busy preparing for the trial of Dolores Umbridge.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ministry Reception | Credit: Universal Orlando

Dolores Umbridge’s Office - The former office of Dolores Umbridge, which is covered in pink hues and ornate gold carvings.

Dolores Umbridge’s Office | Credit: Universal Orlando

Magical Ministry Lift - An omnidirectional ride vehicle that can seat up to 14 guests. It is designed to transport passengers through the British Ministry of Magic as part of an immersive attraction centered around the trial of Dolores Umbridge. The lift features red and gold accents and moves in multiple directions, including up, down, forward, backward, and sideways, replicating the movement of the lifts depicted in the films.

Magical Ministry Lift | Credit: Universal Orlando

The Magical Archives: A large library-like space filled with towering cabinets containing Ministry records and documents.

The Time Room: A room filled with Time-Turners and other timekeeping devices, reflecting the Ministry's research into temporal magic.

The Time Room | Credit: Universal Orlando

The Department of Magical Creatures: An area where magical creatures have escaped and are causing disruptions.

If you want to be part of the magic, you can visit Universal Orlando's Epic Universe website for ticket information.

Epic Universe opens May 22, 2025.