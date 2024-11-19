5-Year-Old boy with autism found dead in Kissimmee pond after going missing from park

A 5-year-old boy diagnosed with autism tragically died Wednesday after being found in a pond near Senses Park in Kissimmee, authorities said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 401 Buenaventura Blvd. after the boy’s father reported him missing.

According to deputies, the father briefly lost sight of the child while tending to a younger sibling.

Multiple units, including patrol officers, K9 teams, aviation, and criminal investigators, launched a search effort. A trained Bloodhound was provided with a scent article and successfully tracked the boy to a nearby body of water.

Deputies entered the water and performed life-saving measures before the child was transported to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orange County. Despite their efforts, the boy was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, the sheriff’s office said.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public of its Project Lifesaver program, which assists in locating individuals who are prone to wandering due to cognitive conditions such as autism or Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about the program, you can visit https://www.osceolasheriff.org/outreach-services-programs/project-lifesaver/

The sheriff’s office expressed its condolences to the family and reiterated its commitment to public safety and community support.