Wild Florida airboat crash caused several rib, shoulder injuries, 911 calls say

Several people suffered "a bunch of rib injuries, shoulder injuries and lacerations" after two airboats collided during a tour at Wild Florida on Monday, according to 911 calls obtained by FOX 35 News.

A woman told dispatchers that multiple ambulances were needed to help the 28 visitors onboard the airboat at the time of the crash. Thirteen were transported to local hospitals, but at the time of the call, at least four people were confirmed hurt, the 911 calls show.

"We had two airboat captains collide and they're on the way bringing them off the boat to Lake Cypress," the woman told dispatchers, adding that one of the captains was a firefighter. "We have four confirmed hurt, but possibly more."

Dispatchers told the woman that four ambulances were already en route to Wild Florida. The Coast Guard was notified at around 12:30 p.m. The Osceola Fire Department, Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Saint Cloud Fire Rescue also responded.

A spokesperson for Orlando Health said four people were admitted in good condition and have been treated and released. The conditions of the others who were hospitalized is not known as of Wednesday.

Because of the incident, Wild Florida announced it would suspend its airboat activities until further notice.

"First, we would like to apologize to all visitors involved and pray for a speedy recovery for all injured parties," Wild Florida said in a statement to FOX 35 News. "We are cooperating fully with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard, and other state and local authorities as they conduct an official investigation of the incident. We are also conducting our own internal investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

"Wild Florida prides itself on not just having U.S. Coast Guard-approved airboats but also hiring licensed Master Captains who elevate our safety protocols.

"We also want to extend our added gratitude to the many Wild Florida staff members and rescue teams from Osceola County EMS, St. Cloud Fire Rescue, and the Osceola County Sheriff's Department for their swift response.

"At this time, all airboat activities at Wild Florida are suspended until further notice."

According to the FWC, there have been at least 10 airboat crashes reported in Florida this year, including this most recent one.