13 hospitalized after 2 airboats collide at Wild Florida, U.S. Coast Guard says

Thirteen people were injured in an airboat crash at Wild Florida on Monday, a spokesperson from the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to FOX 35 News.

Two people were transported via medevac to local hospitals after two airboats collided on Cypress Lake, officials said. The other passengers were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

There were 30 people onboard the airboat – 28 passengers and two operators, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told FOX 35 News.

The Coast Guard was notified at around 12:30 p.m. The Osceola Fire Department and Osceola County Sheriff's Office also responded.

Wild Florida, an airboat and gator park, is located in Kenansville, about 40 miles south of Orlando.

The airboat tours give guests a chance to "trek through a nature preserve that’s home to a number of animals and plants that make up the Florida Everglades ecosystem" on U.S. Coast Guard-approved airboats in swamps, marshes and rivers, according to the park's website.

"Safety is our top priority when conducting our airboat tours," their website said, adding that all guests get life jackets and ear protection onboard the airboats.

According to the FWC, there have been 55 commercial airboat incidents between 2007 and 2017. These accidents have resulted in two deaths and 130 injuries. A review of accident reports shows these collisions occurred due to "excessive speed and the operator not maintaining a proper look-out/inattention."

The U.S. Coast Guard will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 for more updates.