White Castle to start delivering near downtown Orlando next week

Tiny burger lovers in Orlando rejoice: White Castle is coming to your doorstep!

The burger chain is opening its only Florida location in 50 years near Walt Disney World this spring, but you won’t have to wait or drive to it if you don’t want to.

Deliveries will start Tuesday through Uber Eats and the company’s website from a ghost kitchen located near John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive, according to a representative of White Castle. Residents living within a 15-mile radius of 18 N. Dollins Ave. will be eligible for delivery.

"Having a virtual kitchen provides us the opportunity to be even more available, and at the same time, to give our new friends and neighbors in Orlando a taste of what’s to come as we continue to move towards opening our new location at O-Town West," White Castle vice president Jamie Richardson said in an email to the Orlando Sentinel.

Deliveries will be available from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. White Castle favorites such as cheese sliders, fries, and mozzarella sticks will be offered.

The company broke ground in November on the White Castle restaurant that will be located at the O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard. It will be the largest one for the chain and is expected to create over 100 jobs in the Central Florida area.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joined White Castle executives for the official ceremony.

"We're very excited to bring White Castle into our area," Demings said. "This will be the largest freestanding White Castle in the world that will be located in the number one tourist destination in the world. I look forward to eating the White Castle when they open here in the spring of 2021."