Palm Bay residents push back over development of vacant golf course: 'Where is the happy medium?'

Residents in Palm Bay are fighting to save an abandoned golf course from overdevelopment.

FOX 35 News first told you about this issue last year. Back then, homeowners were successful and had enough support to stop a housing proposal from going through.

Now, a new developer is eyeing the space. The new proposal could double the number of homes from the old plans. On Thursday, a community meeting is scheduled with the project architect and current homeowners to figure out future plans at the Majors Golf Course.

Although it may be overgrown and empty right now, the golf course is still a gem for those who live nearby.

"I bought in Bayside Lakes because it had a golf course," said current resident Peter Mullings.

It also has ample open space since no homes are built on the course.

"I wanted to break away from the congestion, from that high-density living and to live a more leisurely life while I retire," said Mullings.

His retirement could look different if the new plan is approved at the old Majors Golf Course.

The city says a developer submitted a proposal for a master-planned community with mixed-use opportunities and nearly 700 homes on the table.

"Distraught would be a simple way to put it," said Nathan White when thinking about what was happening to his neighborhood.

This 30-year-old resident can’t stand the thought of cluttering the course with that much development.

"I think the biggest concerns are public safety and traffic because at the moment we are not ready for what we already have," said White.

These neighbors aren’t the only ones trying to save vacant golf courses in Brevard County. FOX 35 also reported on the "Save Sherwood" movement growing near Mims.

FOX 35 investigated why all these golf courses are on the chopping block right now and asked a golf course appraiser these questions.

"To find an open area that used to be used as a golf course is kind of a logical, ‘Hey, this would be a great place for a housing development. It’s right here in the high-demand area,’" said Christopher Starkey, a senior managing director with Integra Realty Resources.

Starkey says prime locations, a housing shortage, and Florida’s population boon make the old courses a catch.

He says that communities can work together with developers if there’s open communication.

"I don’t think you’re ever going to get 100% participation, but having open communication with your plans," said the appraiser.

That communication started on Thursday with neighbors who wanted to hear when the future of what’s built is in their backyard.

"Where is the happy medium between the developer and the homeowners?" concluded Mullings.

The meeting on Thursday is open to the public and will be held at 3375 Bayside Lakes Blvd. SE at 5 p.m. to discuss the project referred to as "Eden at Bayside Lakes."