Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill arrested amid elderly exploitation, fraud investigation

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested Thursday amid an investigation into elderly exploitation and fraud, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to arrest records, Hill was charged with three counts of exploitation of elderly, mortgage fraud, scheme to defraud and two counts of fraud impersonation. She's being held at the Orange County Jail on $40,000 bond. A grand jury filed Hill's indictment on Wednesday.

Hill surrendered herself at the FDLE's Orlando Regional Operations Center.

A judge also granted conditions on pretrial release, which includes no contact to the elderly victim, no access to money held in joint accounts with the elderly victim, and no use of credit or debit cards held jointly with the victim, among others. Hill is also prohibited from exercising any powers of attorney previously provided to her by the victim.

The City of Orlando shared the following statement with FOX 35 following Hill's arrest:

"We have been made aware that Commissioner Hill has been arrested and charged by FDLE. We do not have any authority to discipline an elected official, including suspending them from office, as that power lies with the Governor."

The investigation into Hill began after the FDLE were tipped off by her former aide.

Investigators learned she established power of attorney over a woman and allegedly went on to buy a home with the woman listed as the co-owner without her approval. Additionally, Hill is accused of using the woman's money to buy things like a facelift, IV infusions, a New Year's Eve stay in Miami, car insurance and dental surgery.

These alleged transactions exceeded $100,000.

In a Facebook post last week, Hill wrote: "Despite everything, I chose to spend some quality time with my grandbabies over a late-night discussion regarding the unsavory part of my political life and the world around us over a meal."

Thursday's arrest came after an evidentiary hearing that was held Wednesday.