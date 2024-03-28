Florida mother, father, and son trio distributed pounds of meth through U.S. Postal Service: DOJ

article

A Florida family of three were convicted of drug distribution offenses, according to the Department of Justice.

Philip Beck, 47, Florence Beck, 46, and Joshua Martinez, 27, of DeFuniak Springs, were found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The investigation began on January 16, 2023, when the DeFuniak Springs Police Department stopped a Ram truck operated by Philip Beck and found 28 grams of meth.

On March 10, 2023, the USPS intercepted two packages mailed from California to addresses in Niceville and DeFuniak Springs, with each package containing five pounds of meth.

A deeper investigation found that Philip Beck and Joshua Martinez were the intended recipients of the drug parcels, and Florence Beck was assisting them, the DOJ said.

The trio is set to be sentenced on May 30.