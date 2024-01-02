Expand / Collapse search

When does school start in Florida? Here's when kids go back to school after winter break in Central Florida

By Dani Medina
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Gifts were opened and grapes were eaten, leaving parents across Florida with just one question: When do the kids go back to school?

Here's a county-by-county look at when students across Central Florida go back to school following winter break and the Christmas holiday: 

When does Osceola County go back to school?

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Orange County

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Volusia County

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Seminole County

Monday, January 8, 2024

Flagler County

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Brevard County

Monday, January 8, 2024

Polk County

Thursday, January 4, 2024

Sumter County

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Lake County

Thursday, January 4, 2024

Marion County

Thursday, January 4, 2024

Alachua County

Monday, January 8, 2024