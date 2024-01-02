When does school start in Florida? Here's when kids go back to school after winter break in Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Gifts were opened and grapes were eaten, leaving parents across Florida with just one question: When do the kids go back to school?
Here's a county-by-county look at when students across Central Florida go back to school following winter break and the Christmas holiday:
When does Osceola County go back to school?
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Orange County
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Volusia County
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Seminole County
Monday, January 8, 2024
Flagler County
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Brevard County
Monday, January 8, 2024
Polk County
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Sumter County
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Lake County
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Marion County
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Alachua County
Monday, January 8, 2024