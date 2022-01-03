What's the cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas?

article

As gas prices remain high, you're probably looking for the cheapest place to fill up – but saving money also depends on which day of the week you fill your tank.

According to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, you can usually score the cheapest prices per gallon earlier in the week, on Monday and Tuesday. From there, the prices typically increase and reach their highest point on Friday and Saturday – right at the start of the weekend.

So what gives?

"If I had to venture a guess, energy markets are closed over the weekend, but they’re open Monday through Friday," De Haan said according to FOX 59. "By the time the weekend rolls around, (gas stations) may be passing around any increases that happened earlier in the week."

Keep in mind that gas prices aren't always the cheapest on Mondays, so it is best to shop around.

Gas prices have been on a roller coaster ride since the start of the pandemic. They plummeted in 2020 when lockdowns led to lower fuel demand. But in 2021, vaccinations rolled out and demand came roaring back much faster than oil production.

"As a result, fuel prices skyrocketed to levels not seen in seven years," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

So will we see any relief at the pumps in 2022?

"For now, it appears these higher gas prices will hang around well into 2022," said Jenkins. "Motorists should expect continued volatility at the pump, as prices will likely ebb and flow, based on news about the pandemic and its implications on global supply and demand."

There was some encouraging news this week for Floridians: the state average dropped 2 cents over the past two weeks to about $3.21 a gallon. You can find the cheapest gas near you HERE.

