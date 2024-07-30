Dutch Bros Coffee opening first Orlando location

article

Dutch Bros Coffee is continuing its expansion into Central Florida with its first-ever Orlando location slated to open later this year.

The Oregon-based coffee shop, known for its specialty drinks, smoothies and teas served by energetic "broistas," is on track to open its newest location by winter of this year at 207 S. Goldenrod Road, which is about 5 miles east of the Orlando Executive Airport.

Dutch Bros recently opened its first Central Florida location in Winter Park back in May. Another location in Daytona Beach is also in the works, but no opening date has been set yet.

Photo: Dutch Bros/handout

"We're thrilled to bring Dutch Bros to Orlando. The energy of Orlando and our love and passion for getting involved with the community is so exciting to see coming together," said Operator Ardan Berg. "We’re looking forward to serving the positive vibes and delicious drinks for the community soon!"

Dutch Bros locations are typically open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with some nights closing at 11 p.m.