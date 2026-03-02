Suspect arrested after deadly shooting outside Orange County club, deputies say

The Brief A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Orange County has been arrested, according to deputies. Rijkaard Florvil, 33, was arrested Sunday and faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm. The shooting happened outside a business in the 700 block of North Apopka Vineland Road.



A man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a club in Orange County over the weekend has been arrested, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rijkaard Florvil, 33, was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to the Orange County Corrections website.

Rijkaard Florvil (Credit: Orange County Booking)

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to a business in the 700 block of North Apopka Vineland Road after a call about an aggravated battery.

When deputies arrived, they found Kendy Alexandre, 29, who had been shot. Alexandre was taken to a hospital where he died, according to deputies.

Witness told deputies that the shooter was driving a lifted green Jeep, which deputies later located traveling north of North Apopka Vineland Road, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies stopped the Jeep, which was being driven by Florvil, according to the affidavit. Two witnesses from the scene identified Florvil as the shooter, with one telling investigators that they saw Florvil shoot the victim in the head, according to deputies.

Florvil was taken into custody and booked into the Orange County Jail.

During an interview with investigators, Florvil said he was at the club when a fight happened in the parking lot, according to the affidavit. Florvil said he fired two shots in the air and then left the scene, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said surveillance video from the scene shows Florvil approaching a fight in the parking lot. In the video, Florvil is seen approaching the victim before a flash is seen, according to the affidavit. The victim is seen falling to the ground as Florvil walks back to his Jeep, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, deputies showed Florvil the surveillance video, and he continued to say he only fired two shots in the air.