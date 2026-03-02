Car pulled from water at Orlando park; no one inside, fire department says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A car was pulled from a lake in Orlando early Monday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.
The fire department and the department's dive team responded to the 600 block of McQueen Park Lane after receiving a report of a car in the water.
The dive team searched the car, which didn't have anyone inside, according to the fire department.
A towing service was called to remove the car from the lake, officials said.
No details have been released about how the car ended up in the water.
