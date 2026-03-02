Car pulled from water at Orlando park; no one inside, fire department says

The Brief A car was pulled from a lake at an Orlando park early Monday, according to the Orlando Fire Department. The submerged car was reported at Gilbert McQueen Park. The fire department dive team searched the car determined there was no one inside.



A car was pulled from a lake in Orlando early Monday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The fire department and the department's dive team responded to the 600 block of McQueen Park Lane after receiving a report of a car in the water.

The dive team searched the car, which didn't have anyone inside, according to the fire department.

A towing service was called to remove the car from the lake, officials said.

No details have been released about how the car ended up in the water.