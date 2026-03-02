Bond set at $75K for man in deadly shooting outside Savoy, amid self-defense claim

The Brief Jean Gabriel Borja Gil De La Madr was charged with second-degree murder after fatally shooting Julien Cruz outside Savoy Orlando. Borja claims self-defense, and his attorney, Mark O'Mara, argued Cruz was the aggressor. A judge set bond at $75,000 with restrictions on contact, returning to the club, and firearm possession.



New court video is shedding light on a deadly shooting outside an Orlando nightclub last month, in which Jean Gabriel Borja Gil De La Madr is claiming self-defense.

Attorney Mark O'Mara, known for defending George Zimmerman in the 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin, is representing Borja.

The backstory:

The Orlando Police Department said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, after a confrontation between the 37-year-old Borja and 33-year-old Julien Emmanuel Cruz escalated into a physical fight on the sidewalk outside Savoy Orlando.

In initial police reports, authorities said Borja retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot Cruz, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Borja initially fled the scene but was later found and arrested. He was booked on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

During a bond hearing on Monday, O'Mara claimed his client shot the victim in self-defense. He argued in court that Cruz was the aggressor, saying video evidence shows Cruz approaching Borja’s vehicle before the altercation.

Several videos were played in court to examine the events leading up to the shooting.

"I don't think he [Borja] was the aggressor to begin with," O'Mara told the court. "The harsh reality is, if I am sitting in my car, and you break into it with no intent, like you are going to hit me, that's a forcible felony."

O'Mara said Borja was trying to get in the car to get away from the scene.

"What are these people doing chasing him [Borja]? Because at that point, they become the aggressors," O'Mara added.

The judge granted Borja a $75,000 bond. If Borja posts bond, he will be prohibited from contacting witnesses or Cruz’s family, returning to Savoy, or possessing a firearm.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.