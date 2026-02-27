Behind the magic: 2 Walt Disney World Kilimanjaro Safari guides among the most complimented cast members

The Brief This weekend, Walt Disney World is celebrating its most complimented cast members. Disney guests have submitted millions of compliments —and with World Compliment Day coming up this Sunday, two cast members are topping that list. FOX 35 hopped on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to meet two cast members who have received special recognition.



Every ride on Disney's Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safari is one-of-a-kind.

From the animals viewed in the Harambe Wildlife Reserve each day to the incredible tour guides, it's these unique experiences that truly make the memory stick.

This weekend, in honor of World Compliment Day this Sunday, March 1, Disney is shining a spotlight on the cast members who are recognized for making someone's day – specifically two safari guides who have mastered the art of "The Wild."

Kilimanjaro Safari Guide Charm Lerario (left), Vice President of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Ketan Sardeshmukh (middle) and , Kilimanjaro Safari Guide Angel Flores (right) pose for a picture in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Expand

Meet the Guides Topping the List

Since the digital compliment feature launched on the My Disney Experience app in 2021, guests have submitted over three million notes of gratitude. Leading the pack of most-recognized staff are two standouts from Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Charm Leraio and Angel Flores.

Charm Lerario: More Than Just a Name

For safari guide Charm Lerario, her name isn’t just a label on a badge – it’s what she brings to every ride. As she navigates the terrain of Kilimanjaro Safaris, her voice carries a genuine excitement for the 30+ species residing in the reserve.

Charm makes every 18-minute ride a unique one, as you can hear the roar of excitement in her voice while she shares fun facts about more than 30 species that call the Harambe Wildlife Reserve Home. Guests have loved her rides so much that she is one of Walt Disney World's most complimented cast members.

Angel Flores: Inspiring the Next Generation

Another humble safari driver, Angel Flores, also received the recognition – after guests went out of their way to tell Disney about the magic he brought to their day. And after each ride, he tries to leave guests with a takeaway on how they can help our planet, even something as small as using a reusable water bottle.



"At the end, I’ll say you guys really liked this animal, and this is why it's important to take care of their habitat," said Flores.

Education through inspiration

The Vice President of Animal Kingdom says one of their goals is for guests to take home not only magical memories, but some inspiration.



"Not only do you get to have fun through these great stories but you can be changed through coming through Kilimanjaro Safari and something as simple as an anecdote you'll hear from a driver about what's impacted them and their ability to deliver conservation might inspire you your family or your kids to do the same exact thing," said Ketan Sardeshmukh, the Vice President of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

How to say "Thank You"

Planning a trip to the parks soon? If a Cast Member makes your day magical, you can join the millions of guests who have shared their thanks:

Open the My Disney Experience app.

Search for "Cast Compliment."

Enter the Cast Member's name, hometown (found on their name tag), and the location where you met them.