'We're all in this together": Vaccines, food, and shoes given out in Orange County

At Oak Ridge High School on Saturday morning, there was a food drive, a shoe giveaway, and a vaccine event.

"I want people to feel comfortable," said organizer Mayra Uribe, and Orange County Commissioner. "This is their neighborhood. Come and get some food for their families, come and get a shot, come and get a pair of shoes. We're going to help our community."

People lined up to get their shot, food, or pair of shoes - or all of them.

"Good job!" said Shelly Hosein, who was there picking up food. "Because a lot of people need to get it so a lot of people don't get sick!"

At just 23-percent, organizers say this part of Orange County is the least-vaccinated against COVID-19. They hope Saturday's event will start to turn that around.

"So we kind of wanted to change that and make sure everyone has the chance to get vaccinated," said Mariapaz Moreno, a volunteer at the event.

They had both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses to give out. Organizers hope to give out hundreds of meals, vaccine shots, and pairs of shoes to anyone who needed them.

"We're all in this together," Uribe said. "Some on out and get what you need, and make life easier on that end."

People in line say they appreciated it.

"We got a big family. Not everyone is able to work," said Chip Neal, who was waiting in line. "So this will help out everybody."